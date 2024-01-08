Calling All Artists

Wildlife Forever is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with the Guy Harvey Foundation for the 2024 The Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest.

The Fish Art Contest is open to kindergarten – 12th graders from anywhere in the world.

Art eligible for the Guy Harvey Shark Award must depict any species of shark and must include a written component relevant to the chosen species. One student artist will be chosen as the Guy Harvey Shark Award winner and will receive a print signed by Dr. Harvey (up to a $200 value) and be eligible to win additional awards and recognitions. The deadline to submit entries to the Fish Art Contest is February 28th, 2024.

For more information and full contest details, go to www.wildlifeforever.org