Calling All Poets

Applications for the 2024 Austin Youth Poet Laureate are now open.

Any teens ages 13 to 18 with an equal passion for artistic excellence and social activism and who live in the greater Austin area, are eligible to be the next Austin Youth Poet Laureate. Applications are now open and the deadline is September 1.

To help kids apply, the Library Foundation is sponsoring a series of free, online and in-person workshops to help young poets.

The Austin Youth Poet Laureate and finalists will have numerous opportunities and platforms to share their voices, leadership and love of Austin.

The Austin Youth Poet Laureate Program is a partnership between the Library Foundation, the Austin Public Library and the National Youth Poet Laureate Program led by Urban Word.

For more information and to begin the application process, teens should visit: www.austinlibrary.org