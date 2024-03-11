Calling All Thespians

Austin ISD is still holding auditions through March 18th for actors, singers, dancers and stage technicians to join their 2024 Summer Theatre Series camps. Current 5th-12 graders are encouraged to audition. The summer camps are free to families and provide AISD students with professional theater training in a fun camp setting. No experience is needed, and transportation and food are provided by the district. 2024 marks the ninth year for AISD’s Summer Theatre Series and attendance grows every year. To sign up your student and to find out more go to: www.austinisd.org