Camp Celebrates 50 Years

Camp Doublecreek, located in Round Rock, has been offering Austin area children a memorable day camp experience since 1971. The first summer brought 36 campers through the gates and since then, over 50,000 campers have experienced the joy of camp. This summer, Camp Doublecreek celebrates 50 years of providing a variety of classic and exciting outdoor activities to campers ages 4-14.

Voted “Best Day Camp” by various publications, including Austin Family Magazine and ‘Round the Rock, Camp Doublecreek offers over 30 outdoor activities that include horseback riding, swimming, rock wall climbing, team sports, interactive camp games, high and low ropes challenge courses and arts and crafts, as well as free transportation for families at various locations throughout the greater Austin area.

Since 1971, the mission has remained the same: “that every camper leaves at the end of the day knowing someone believes in them.”