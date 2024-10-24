Camping, Kids and F1

Does your family love camping? Does your family love racing? Austin has one of the premiere events for kids of all ages at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Families can experience an F1 Sprint as well as performances by Grammy-Award winners Eminem and Sting. Children three years and under receive complimentary grounds passes for general admission access.

COTA now offers camping on site. Did you know that you can camp at the venue and be close to the event.

Fun things to do if you and your kids want to camp:

PETTING ZOO

Get up close with our adorable animals, enjoy daily from

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Perfect for a family-friendly day out in nature!

MOVIE NIGHT

Kick-off your weekend with the welcome s’mores and outdoor movie night. Enjoy mouthwatering s’mores and popcorn while watching a movie under the night sky.

ARTS & CRAFTS

Dive into creative adventures each day with tie-dye, friendship bracelets, and racecar painting from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just looking to have fun, there’s something for everyone.

NIGHTLY S’MORES

Each evening, gather around the campfire and enjoy hand-roasted s’mores! It’s the perfect way to end your day under the stars.