Candy Buy-Back

What to do with all that post-Halloween candy? During the month of November, trick-or-treaters ages 12 and under can bring excess candy to Round Rock Dentists and My Kid’s Dentist & Orthodontics to receive $1 per pound of unopened candy.
Round Rock Dentists and My Kid’s Dentist & Orthodontics participates in the buy back program to benefit Operation Gratitude, a non-profit organization working to support U.S. armed forces by sending care packages and letters of appreciation to the troops.
For more information, visit RoundRockDentistOffice.com or call 512-238-1154.
