Thousands of Statesman Capitol 10,000 participants and fans will be treated to a dynamic mix of classic soul, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, Top 40, ‘80s and more when the Matt Wilson Band and Electric Circus take the Finish Line Festival stage on April 8, 2018.

The vintage circus-themed party band Electric Circus will open, bringing thousands of Finish Line Festival attendees under a big top of Top 40, Dance, Hip-Hop and ‘80s songs. Headliner Matt Wilson Band will follow with classic soul, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, blues, funk and gospel. The Austin-based singer-songwriter first gained national exposure as the “Piano Man” in Billy Joel and Twyla Tharp’s Tony Award-winning musical “Movin’ Out.”

The Cap10K isn’t just for grownups. Kids are encouraged to join in on the fun at the free YMCA CapKids Zone and CLIF Kid Ride Zone. The YMCA CapKids Zone is filled with inflatable obstacle courses, jump houses and slides. The CLIF Kid Ride Zone is an enclosed pump track that lets kids enhance their bike skills. Bikes and helmets are provided.