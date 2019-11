Celebrate the start of your holiday season in downtown Austin at the 25th annual Downtown Holiday Stroll and KUT / KUTX Holiday Sing-Along on Sat., Dec. 7. The free festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with live music, a holiday market, photos with Santa, kids play area, food trucks, special anniversary photo-ops, and more! Gather on the Texas Capitol steps to sing carols at 6 p.m., followed by a countdown to the lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit KUT.org.