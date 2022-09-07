Car Seat Checkup

During Baby Safety Month, Ascension Seton will be holding a car seat check-up event at their Southwest location on Saturday, September 24. A certified child passenger safety technician will check your car seat for recalls, make sure it is the right fit for your child and check installation in your vehicle. No appointment is needed.

The event is being held in collaboration with Safe Kids Austin, Dell Children’s Medical Center and H.E.B. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

A car seat check-up will be held on September 24. Photo courtesy Ascension Seton.