The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has announced a statewide career exploration campaign and website called “Jobs Y’all: Your Career. Your Story.” The campaign hopes to inspire young Texans to discover and explore the state’s in-demand industries and learn about skills needed to enter the workforce. The website introduces users to eight growth industries, a career explorer app and online resources.

“There are a range of education and training pathways that lead to high-growth, high-wage opportunities,” says Julian Alvarez, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor. “Jobs Y’all will emphasize that young adults can make informed choices about whether to pursue a high school diploma, industry-recognized certification or a degree from a post-secondary institution.” For more information, visit jobsyall.com.

