Catch a Free Show at Zilker Summer Musical

A beloved Austin tradition returns this summer as the Zilker Summer Musical lights up the hillside once again. From July 11 to August 16, 2025, the Zilker Hillside Theater will host its annual free outdoor musical, inviting families, friends, and theater lovers of all ages to experience Broadway-style entertainment beneath the Texas sky.

Performances run every Thursday through Sunday, beginning at approximately 8:15 p.m., just as the sun sets and the evening cools. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and even a picnic dinner to enjoy while watching the show unfold on the open-air stage. Admission is free, though donations are welcome and help support this cherished community event.

The Zilker Summer Musical has been an Austin staple since 1959, known for presenting high-quality productions ranging from Broadway classics to favorites.

The Zilker Hillside Theater is located in Zilker Park, near Barton Springs Pool, and is accessible by foot, bike, or public transit. Early arrival is recommended to secure a good spot on the lawn, especially on weekends when crowds are largest.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, the Zilker Summer Musical offers a night of music, laughter, and community spirit—under the stars and in the heart of Austin.