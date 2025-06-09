Cedar Park to Host Free Father’s Day Concert at Lakeline Park

Families are invited to celebrate Father’s Day with an evening of live music as the city hosts a free outdoor concert Sunday, June 15, at the Grand Pavilion in Lakeline Park.

The concert, scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m., is open to the public and will feature performances by a full concert band under the direction of Dr. Kyle Glaser, with Bill Haehnel serving as assistant director and guest conductor for select pieces.

The family-friendly event encourages attendees to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. Nearby public restrooms and a playground make it an ideal outing for all ages.

The musical program includes patriotic selections and American classics such as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “American Riversongs” by Pierre LaPlante, and “Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Villanueva. The concert also features works by George Gershwin, John Williams, and John Philip Sousa, including crowd favorites like “The Raiders March” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”