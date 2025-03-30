Celebrate Earth Day the Trail Way

Austin is famous for its gorgeous green spaces, from the scenic Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail to the sparkling waters of Lady Bird Lake. These spots provide endless adventure, relaxation, and skyline views—and you and your family are invited to “show them some love.” Grab your crew, roll up your sleeves, and plan to help make Austin shine even brighter for Earth Day Clean-Up.

The fun begins at the Rowing Dock on Friday, April 25, 2025, for Austin’s largest land and lake Earth Day clean-up. Then, relax and celebrate the beauty of the trail at The Trail Conservancy’s (“TTC”) Earth Day Jubilee on April 26, 2025. Enjoy the free event featuring workshops by community partners, resources, unique earth-friendly vendors, food and beverages, and family-friendly entertainment.

Additionally, The Trail Conservancy is bringing the community together for the annual Earth Day Jubilee; a celebration of the Butler Trail and the vital role it plays in Austin’s environment. This free, family-friendly event is filled with live music, interactive eco-friendly activities, a vibrant maker’s market, and fun for all ages.