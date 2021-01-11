Celebrate MLK Day

Although this year’s MLK Community Festival and March have been cancelled due to the pandemic, there are still several ways that you can honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Oratory Competition

The Austin Area Heritage Council, in collaboration with Google Fiber and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, will hold their virtual oratory competition on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Fourth, fifth and sixth graders will present five-minute speeches to share their dreams and ideas for creating a stronger, more unified world.

MLK Day of Service

On Monday, Jan. 18, join the United Way and Keep Austin Beautiful for the MLK Jr. Boulevard Clean Up. Volunteers are invited to enjoy a kick-off breakfast at 9 a.m. at United Way (2000 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.) before heading out with supplies for an area clean up.

For more details, see mlkcelebration.com, or devise your own MLK Day service project to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.