The Austin Book Arts Center (ABAC) will hold its third annual fundraiser on Sept. 13, 2018. “I Saw the Future. There Are Books” will take place at the downtown Austin Public Library from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event celebrates the launch of a fundraising campaign to find a new ABAC creative space. Greg Ciotti will serve as Master of Ceremonies. From KUT’s “Two Guys on Your Head,” Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke will talk about your brain on books. Harpist Delaine Fedson Leonard will perform.

Tickets start at $50. Visit www.atxbookarts.org for more information.