Celebrating Books

Around Austin |

Celebrating Books

The Austin Book Arts Center (ABAC) will hold its third annual fundraiser on Sept. 13, 2018. “I Saw the Future. There Are Books” will take place at the downtown Austin Public Library from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event celebrates the launch of a fundraising campaign to find a new ABAC creative space. Greg Ciotti will serve as Master of Ceremonies. From KUT’s “Two Guys on Your Head,” Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke will talk about your brain on books. Harpist Delaine Fedson Leonard will perform.

Tickets start at $50. Visit www.atxbookarts.org for more information.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!