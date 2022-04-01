Celebrating Our Earth

Each month, topics in this column alternate between fun, new places to go and family-friendly things to do at home. This month, the YMCA shares an earth-themed art project for the yard and a yoga stance. Give both a try!

The first Earth Day in 1970 brought 20 million people together to learn about environmental challenges facing our planet. Now, every year on April 22, people all over the world celebrate Earth Day to raise awareness on issues like pollution, waste and deforestation.

Students in Extend-A-Care YMCA afterschool programs engage in environmentally-themed activities all month long, and YOU CAN, TOO with your family. Activities such as picking up litter, planting trees and being active outside are great ways to be a planet hero and celebrate. Here are a couple of additional suggestions:

Recycled Plastic Art

Recycling is how we take trash and transform it into new products. This project teaches kids about the concept through a hands-on activity.

Materials Needed:

• Empty plastic water bottles, cleaned

with labels removed

• Colorful permanent markers

• Scissors

Give each artist a water bottle. Make sure bottles are clean and dry on the outside. Once the bottles are ready, get to coloring them! Permanent markers are a must for this step. Washable ink will not adhere to the plastic.

After the coloring is complete, it’s time to turn your bottles into spirals. With the scissors, remove the flat bottom of the bottle and recycle it (or save it for a future craft project).

Starting at the cut edge, snip around and around, from the bottom of the bottle to the top, to create a spiral. Stop cutting when you get to the smooth, rounded “shoulders” of the bottle.

Take your art piece outside. Holding the lip of the bottle, watch your colorful wind spirals bounce and dance in the breeze.