Visitors can now check out the café at Austin’s Central Library. The Cookbook Bar & Café opened in late June and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes pulled from the pages of revered cookbooks, with farm-to-table ingredients. The restaurant seats about 50 inside and about 75 on the patio. On the library’s rooftop, Cookbook also offers a coffee cart and pastries.

“It was important that Cookbook Bar & Café was not only an amenity to the new Central Library, but an extension of it,” says chef Drew Curren. “I wanted there to be an educational piece that tied back to the menu and the books from which the recipes were published.”