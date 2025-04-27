Central Texas Scouts Top the Nation in Popcorn Sales

Scouting America’s Capitol Area Council has announced its top Scouts for the 2024–25 popcorn fundraiser, spotlighting two Central Texas youth who led local and national rankings.

Edward King, a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School and member of Troop 408 in Pflugerville, sold an impressive $24,464 in popcorn products over seven weeks. His dedication — logging over 150 hours through online, wagon, and booth sales — earned him the top spot in Central Texas and ninth place nationally. King plans to use his earnings toward a trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico this summer and the 2027 World Scout Jamboree in Gdansk, Poland.

In the Cub Scout division, 2nd grader Landon Edlin of Pack 912 in Hutto secured the top honor with $14,567 in sales. Edlin, who attends school in Taylor, worked more than 35 hours and aims to use his popcorn proceeds to buy camping gear and a PlayStation 5 console.

The annual popcorn sale, runs August through November, helps fund local programs across 15 Central Texas counties. Scouts gain valuable experience in sales, public speaking, and goal setting, while 70% of proceeds stay in the community to support Scouting initiatives.