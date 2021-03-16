Charity Celebrates Twenty Years

The Andy Roddick Foundation (ARF) is celebrating 20 years of philanthropy and accomplishing their most successful year to date. The charitable foundation provides children from underserved communities with high-quality learning and enriching experiences after school and over spring break and summers. In addition, the foundation forms joint initiatives with key groups throughout Austin to create new chances for all young people to grow in social emotional learning, literacy, STEM, art and sports.

In 2020 alone, ARF supported more than 81,000 high-quality educational opportunities that impacted over 79,000 kids in Central Texas. In Austin, 170 children received tablets, materials and synchronous instruction from ARF during an 8-week

virtual program. Participating students made statistically significant gains in social emotional skills such as motivation, problem solving, persistence and asking for help.

Chair and Founder Andy Roddick explains, “That moment I had at nine, when I picked up a tennis racket and it clicked with me ­— it built my self-esteem and gave me a sense of self-worth at a young age because I could do something well. That’s the moment we’re trying to hit with these kids. And we’re going to give them every chance to find it.”

To learn more about services provided by the Andy Roddick Foundation and how they give back to our community, visit arfoundation.org.