The Moody Theater (ACL Live) will be the new venue for Any Baby Can’s annual fundraising benefit, Rockin’ Round Up. The benefit concert, featuring St. Paul & The Broken Bones, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Officials for the nonprofit say moving the location of the annual concert allows Any Baby Can to open ticket sales to a wider audience and reach more people. This year’s Rockin’ Round Up will include an honoree awards presentation, live auction and live music. Sponsors for the event include Aquila and ABC Home & Commercial Services.

Tickets cost $35 to $45 and can be purchased at bit.ly/RRU18ACLlive. For VIP tickets and sponsorship opportunities visit bit.ly/RRU18sponsorship. For more information about the Rockin’ Round Up, visit anybabycan.org/rru2018.