Charity Gala

Around Austin

Charity Gala

Texas Oncology will present the 5th Annual Wonders & Worries Unmasked Gala on February 22 at the JW Marriot Austin. Taking on a Venetian carnival theme, participants are encouraged to wear masks. Proceeds will benefit Wonders & Worries, an Austin-based nonprofit that provides professional support to children and families through a parent’s serious illness.

 

“I was often more worried about my son than myself,” says the mother of one Wonders & Worries client. “Wonders & Worries gave him a safe, happy place to talk about ‘mommy’s cancer.’ They helped me when they helped my son.” For tickets and more information, visit wondersandworries.org.

 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!