Texas Oncology will present the 5th Annual Wonders & Worries Unmasked Gala on February 22 at the JW Marriot Austin. Taking on a Venetian carnival theme, participants are encouraged to wear masks. Proceeds will benefit Wonders & Worries, an Austin-based nonprofit that provides professional support to children and families through a parent’s serious illness.

“I was often more worried about my son than myself,” says the mother of one Wonders & Worries client. “Wonders & Worries gave him a safe, happy place to talk about ‘mommy’s cancer.’ They helped me when they helped my son.” For tickets and more information, visit wondersandworries.org.