Over 300 guests wearing red shoes joined Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (RMHC CTX) in early September for the annual Red Shoe Luncheon. During the presentation, guests not only learned about RMHC CTX’s programs but were also able to hear directly from families served by the organization. The event raised $106,000 for families with sick children.

“We were grateful for the opportunity to share stories about how we support families at RMHC CTX,” says Carolyn Schwarz, chief executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas. “Our amazing chair, Katie Owen, 33 table hosts and their guests, our sponsors and event partners came together and shined brightly – in a sea of red shoes — to support Central Texas families with sick children. Long after this luncheon is over their generosity will continue to be felt by every family that comes through our doors.”

Through the Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, Happy Wheels Carts and Healing Hearts programs, RMHC CTX provides care and resources to children and families being served by Central Texas hospitals. For more information, visit rmhc-ctx.org.