Chula League’s 18th Annual Cherrywood Art Fair will take place Dec. 7-8 at Maplewood Elementary located at 3808 Maplewood Ave. The art-filled two-day event will showcase local artists, live music, kids’ activities, and great food in a free, family-friendly environment. Since its 2002 inception, the Cherrywood Art Fair has served as a destination for discerning holiday shoppers seeking unique, hand-crafted items from Texas artists and makers. Proceeds benefit Little Artist BIG ARTIST, a free after-school arts mentorship program in six East Austin elementary schools. This project is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department. For more information, visit www.chulaleague.org.