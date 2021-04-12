Austin Family
Child Abuse Prevention Month With The SAFE Alliance

Children thrive in safe, stable, nurturing families and communities. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and a good time to remember that each of us can invest in a brighter future by strengthening children, youth and families before a crisis occur.

 

In the Austin area, The SAFE Alliance’s Strong Start program helps prevent behaviors that lead to child abuse and neglect. Strong Start provides free parent education and support services to families with children 0-11, and there is no waitlist for families with children 0-5. It is easy to complete a referral at www.safeaustin.org/strongstartform or by calling 512-264-4100.

