Parents, teachers and childcare providers are invited to attend a three-day learning fest in Georgetown. The 17th annual Committed to Kids Conference runs July 18-20 at Christ Lutheran Learning Center. Twenty workshops will provide training and professional development credits, with titles such as “Engaging Storytelling” and “Get Ready to Read.” Attendees will also learn fresh ways to engage children in workshops such as “Fall Pumpkins” and “Christmas in July.”

“It’s important that parents, childcare providers and others have access to high-quality local training so that children are well-prepared for school and their future,” says Leslie Janca, CEO of The Georgetown Project, which is partnering with the church to host the event.

The early registration fee is $10 per class, increasing to $20 per class on July 11. Space is limited, so early registration is suggested. For a full schedule of workshops and registration information, visit bit.ly/2Xyn8bl.