Kiddie Academy of Pflugerville recently received the Life Essentials Character Education award at the national Kiddie Academy annual conference. The Pflugerville location was selected from more than 200 franchises considered for the award, which recognizes an academy’s efforts to teach children important values such as respect, sharing, manners, friendship and kindness.

“This year’s award winners embody the highest standards of professionalism and caring,” says Greg Helwig, president of Kiddie Academy. “We are proud to recognize their contributions not only to Kiddie Academy, but also to our communities, neighborhoods and thousands of families nationwide.”