Stepping Stone School has announced the opening of its newest early care and education campus in Austin’s Mueller community. The campus opened on Oct. 29 and highlights “The Pioneers of Flight,” giving children a glimpse into the history of how flight shaped civilization. Serving children ages 6 weeks to 5 years, the campus offers naturally-lit classrooms, shaded outdoor play areas and enhanced security.

“Research has demonstrated that children enrolled in high-quality early care and education programs continue to reap the benefits long into their educational careers,” says Rhonda Paver, founder and executive director of Stepping Stone School. “We look forward to a wonderful partnership with each and every family.”