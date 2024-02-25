Childhood Cancer Survivor Awarded Scholarship

Northwestern Mutual Foundation announced it will be giving $500,000 in college scholarships to 50 deserving childhood cancer survivors and siblings. University of Texas at Austin student, Audrey Labbe has been recognized as one of the company’s 2023 Childhood Cancer Survivor recipients, receiving a $10,000 grant.

Audrey is studying mechanical engineering at UT Austin. She intends to make an impact in her field by contributing to technological advancements and hopes to assist in the development of something that will benefit society and the environment.

“Being a cancer survivor has made me into the motivated, positive and hard-working person I am today,” said Audrey. “Through this scholarship, Northwestern Mutual is helping me pursue my passion in STEM where I will focus on making an ecological difference. I have always been fascinated with the building process and believe engineering is the key to most future innovations.”