Ever wonder what’s going on inside your electronics? Central Texas electrical engineer Jeffrey C. Dunnihoo has written a book for children featuring two microchips as main characters. SOIC & SOT – The Microchips tells the story of two friends separated on the assembly line. Their journey back to each other gives children a peek into the inner workings of high-tech devices such as TVs, tablets and smart phones.

Dunnihoo, who has more than 30 years of experience in semiconductor and system development, collaborated with illustrator Simona Ceccarelli to depict electronic components in a way that’s both approachable and accurate. The book is also available in Spanish. The accompanying website soicnsot.pragma.media extends the lesson with videos and more.