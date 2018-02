Austin native Liz Garton Scanlon’s latest book, Kate, Who Tamed the Wind, features a girl who solves a windy problem with an environmentally sound solution. In the tale, a wild wind blows on the top of a steep hill, turning everything upside down for the man who lives there. Luckily, Kate has a plan to tame the wind. With a wheelbarrow full of young trees, she climbs the hill and adds a little green to the man’s life. The book goes on sale Feb. 6.