The chilly start to the New Year did little to discourage the 3,938 visitors that hit the trail at a Texas State Park for a First Day Hike on Jan. 1. Texas Parks and Wildlife says it had the fourth highest participation in the country, with the largest number of parks hosting events.

Visitors hiked, biked and paddled their way into 2019 at one of the 77 Texas state parks that hosted 124 events throughout the day. In total, participants trekked 7,086 miles statewide.

“We were so excited to see a record number of visitors ring in 2019,” says Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “First Day Hikes have become a tradition for many families, and we encourage everyone to continue to explore the beautiful views and vistas found at parks statewide throughout the year.”

Nationally, 1,270 guided First Day Hikes were offered from Alaska to Florida and park rangers hiked with more than 72,700 participants covering over 150,280 miles. This was a record number of hikers and events and included international participation from Canada, where they hosted 6 hikes for 185 attendees.

For more information about hiking or other activities in Texas State Parks, visit http://www.texasstateparks.org.