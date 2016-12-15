Christmas Cabaret

Dec 15, 2016 | Around Austin |

Christmas Cabaret

The Price Center in San Marcos is celebrating the holiday season with three performances of “A Christmas Cabaret” in its beautifully decorated, historic 1910 Room this weekend. The high-energy, family-friendly, holiday-themed musical revue  provides audiences with an intimate theatre experience at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17 and at a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Dec. 18.

Lee Colee’s Black Diamond Cabaret Theatre performs an assortment of familiar and re-thought holiday classics such as “Santa Claus is Back in Town,” “12 Days After Christmas,” “Re-gifted Christmas,” “Reindeer Boogie” and the classic “A Midnight Clear,” to name a few.

Tickets for the performances are available in advance online at www.blackdiamondshows.com.  The box office may also be reached at 512-847-7934 and tickets will be available at the door.

The Price Center is adding the opportunity to take in a meal before the show at two of the performances, including a special 6 p.m. dinner service on Dec. 17 and a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. prior to the Sunday matinee. Dinner is by reservation only.

For more information or to make a reservation, stop by 222 W. San Antonio St. or call 512-392-2900.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!