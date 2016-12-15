The Price Center in San Marcos is celebrating the holiday season with three performances of “A Christmas Cabaret” in its beautifully decorated, historic 1910 Room this weekend. The high-energy, family-friendly, holiday-themed musical revue provides audiences with an intimate theatre experience at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17 and at a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Dec. 18.

Lee Colee’s Black Diamond Cabaret Theatre performs an assortment of familiar and re-thought holiday classics such as “Santa Claus is Back in Town,” “12 Days After Christmas,” “Re-gifted Christmas,” “Reindeer Boogie” and the classic “A Midnight Clear,” to name a few.

Tickets for the performances are available in advance online at www.blackdiamondshows.com. The box office may also be reached at 512-847-7934 and tickets will be available at the door.

The Price Center is adding the opportunity to take in a meal before the show at two of the performances, including a special 6 p.m. dinner service on Dec. 17 and a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. prior to the Sunday matinee. Dinner is by reservation only.

For more information or to make a reservation, stop by 222 W. San Antonio St. or call 512-392-2900.