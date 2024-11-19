Christmas in Bloom

Austin Family
The Junior League of Austin (JLA), the city’s largest women’s service organization and the fourth largest Junior League chapter in the world, is celebrating its 49th annual A Christmas Affair, presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships. The beloved Austin tradition, which has celebrated the holiday season for nearly five decades, will feature a four-day market showcasing over 200 businesses from across the United States. JLA will also host a series of themed parties and children’s events.

Event Details:
Children’s Events and Photos with Santa. November 15–17, Community Impact Center.

Themed Parties:
November 20–24, Palmer Events Center.

Market Days:
November 21–24, Palmer Events Center.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 12–8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

All proceeds benefit community partners & JLA’s signature programs; Kids In Cool Shoes (KICS), Coats for Kids (CFK), and Food In Tummies (FIT).

Tickets:
All events require a ticket.
Market tickets available now at
www.jlaustin.org/a-christmas-affair/

For event updates, visit the ACA
website and Instagram
@JLA_ACHRISTMASAFFAIR.

