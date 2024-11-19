Christmas in Bloom

The Junior League of Austin (JLA), the city’s largest women’s service organization and the fourth largest Junior League chapter in the world, is celebrating its 49th annual A Christmas Affair, presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships. The beloved Austin tradition, which has celebrated the holiday season for nearly five decades, will feature a four-day market showcasing over 200 businesses from across the United States. JLA will also host a series of themed parties and children’s events.

Event Details:

Children’s Events and Photos with Santa. November 15–17, Community Impact Center.

Themed Parties:

November 20–24, Palmer Events Center.

Market Days:

November 21–24, Palmer Events Center.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 12–8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

All proceeds benefit community partners & JLA’s signature programs; Kids In Cool Shoes (KICS), Coats for Kids (CFK), and Food In Tummies (FIT).

Tickets:

All events require a ticket.

Market tickets available now at

www.jlaustin.org/a-christmas-affair/

For event updates, visit the ACA

website and Instagram

@JLA_ACHRISTMASAFFAIR.