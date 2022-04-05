Citywide Cleanup

Over the years, the nonprofit Keep Austin Beautiful has mobilized hundreds of volunteers every April for a day of community service. In 2021, individuals and members of the same household were encouraged to remove litter from their favorite neighborhood spots while Keep Austin Beautiful offered a limited number of free cleanup kits. This April, the citywide community cleanup is back in person.

Join fellow citizens on Saturday, April 9, from 9-11 a.m., for a day of service that spans over 100 sites in 31 zip codes. To register, go to www.keepaustinbeautiful.org/kabdaykeepaustinbeautiful.org/kabday.