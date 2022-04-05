Austin Family
Austin Chamber Music Workshop
Challenger School Feb 2019
Camp HalfBlood Austin
Latinitas 2022
Statesman Cap10k
Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida
Austin Chamber Music Workshop
Statesman Cap10k
Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida
Challenger School Feb 2019

Citywide Cleanup

Around Austin

Over the years, the nonprofit Keep Austin Beautiful has mobilized hundreds of volunteers every April for a day of community service. In 2021, individuals and members of the same household were encouraged to remove litter from their favorite neighborhood spots while Keep Austin Beautiful offered a limited number of free cleanup kits. This April, the citywide community cleanup is back in person.

Join fellow citizens on Saturday, April 9, from 9-11 a.m., for a day of service that spans over 100 sites in 31 zip codes. To register, go to www.keepaustinbeautiful.org/kabdaykeepaustinbeautiful.org/kabday.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!