YMCA of Austin recently received a $12,500 grant from Capital One to provide scholarships for students to attend YMCA Texas Youth and Government (TXYG) conferences. The grant provided financial assistance for low-income students at Akins High School, Paredes High School and Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders.

“Seeing all of these new young teens experience the professional and public service work in our program does more for their growth than we can describe,” says TXYG District Director Missy Garcia. “We are so thankful to Capital One for believing in our Austin-area teens and helping them strive for future success.”

TXYG gives students a firsthand and in-depth understanding of Texas state government through interactive education, immersion and curriculum.

Delegates from the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders attend the Texas Youth and Government State Conference. Photo courtesy of YMCA of Austin.