Classically Country

Around Austin

Classically Country

Husband-and-wife team Gary and Donna Taylor will lend a country flare to the Dickens’ classic on Dec. 15 and 16 with “A Lone Star Christmas Carol” at the Price Center in San Marcos. Using a score by Gary Taylor, the pair join two other cast members in performing 13 original songs.

“We’re so pleased to be bringing another affordable, family-friendly holiday experience to downtown San Marcos,” says Clay DeStefano, executive director of the Price Center.  

Tickets are available at the Price Center daily for $12 adults; $10 for seniors and young people. Due to length, the performance is not recommended for children under the age of 8. (An additional $2 will be charged at the door on the day of the show.)  For more information, visit price-center.org.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!