Husband-and-wife team Gary and Donna Taylor will lend a country flare to the Dickens’ classic on Dec. 15 and 16 with “A Lone Star Christmas Carol” at the Price Center in San Marcos. Using a score by Gary Taylor, the pair join two other cast members in performing 13 original songs.

“We’re so pleased to be bringing another affordable, family-friendly holiday experience to downtown San Marcos,” says Clay DeStefano, executive director of the Price Center.

Tickets are available at the Price Center daily for $12 adults; $10 for seniors and young people. Due to length, the performance is not recommended for children under the age of 8. (An additional $2 will be charged at the door on the day of the show.) For more information, visit price-center.org.