Leander ISD rolled out 24 new buses in December, each equipped to run on a propane fuel system. The district, which has operated propane-fueled buses since 2008, used a $740,000 grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to purchase the buses, which produce fewer emissions and cost less to operate.

“Both our propane provider and local Blue Bird dealer have been very active in helping us identify grants,” says Ann Hatton, director of transportation for the district. “The savings achieved with our propane buses goes back into our school district general funds. I am pleased that our choice of an alternative fuel can help put money back into the classroom.”