A pair of Austin-based companies are making national news with nutritious offerings. Serenity Kids baby food is now available through retailers across the U.S., including Whole Foods Markets. The high-fat, low-sugar baby food pouches contain ethical meat and organic veggie blends that match the macronutrients of breastmilk, such as protein, zinc, iron, B vitamins and healthy fats, but without added sugars, preservatives or GMOs.

Smart Flour has added a three-meat pizza to its lineup of ancient-grain, gluten-free pizzas. In this latest flavor, Italian sausage, uncured pepperoni and bacon top the brand’s crust made of sorghum, amaranth and teff. Smart Flour pizzas are free of preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, gluten, wheat, nuts, tree nuts, soy and eggs.