Coach Kids Up, an Austin-based company dedicated to helping volunteer coaches, says it is reaching more baseball coaches this season with the league-wide adoption of its program by RBI Austin, a non-profit league that serves more than 850 kids in the Austin metro area.

“We want to help those parents who step up as coaches, and we want to keep kids invested in sports by improving the quality of their practices,” says Deborah Newkirk, co-founder of Coach Kids Up and a former assistant basketball coach at the University of Kansas.