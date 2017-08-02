College Savings

Around Austin |

College Savings

Sept. 1, 2017 marked the first day of open enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program. The enrollment period ends Feb. 28, 2018. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund offers parents and loved ones the chance to prepay a child’s education at Texas public colleges and universities at today’s prices.

“A Texas Tuition Promise Fund account is an opportunity to start paying for future college expenses and is a good way to give your child a path to a college education,” says Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “Planning for your child’s education today helps save money on tomorrow’s expenses.”

Participants purchase prepaid “tuition units” that can later be used toward undergraduate resident tuition and fees at Texas public colleges and universities. Prices are based on 2017-18 academic year costs for the state’s public colleges and universities.

Type I units, priced for the most expensive four-year university, cost $137.92 per unit. Type II units, based on the average cost of four-year schools, cost $97.90 per unit. Type III units, priced at the average cost of two-year community colleges, cost $25.05 per unit.

Under the plan, 100 units equal roughly one academic year. Participants can purchase up to 600 Type I units — approximately six academic years — or the dollar equivalent of Type II or III units.

The plan’s payment options include lump-sum payments, installment payments with interest or a pay-as-you-go option. Enrollment requires a one-time application fee of $25 and the purchase of at least one tuition unit. Payments can be as low as $15 after an account is established.

For more information, visit TuitionPromise.org or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.

 

Related Articles

College Level Courses

To improve college readiness and student success statewide, UT Austin is collaborating with Texas Tech University to expand the dual enrollment initiative TEXAS OnRamps. OnRamps helps deliver college-level coursework to high school campuses, with support from university faculty and academic departments. UT Austin created the program in 2011; now Texas Tech will replicate and expand […]

Community College Calling – These Institutions Are More Than Just Affordable

Have you given community college a fair shake? As hundreds of thousands of high school seniors walk across the stage this May in Texas, some will choose community college as the next step on their educational journey. This affordable option may be the best fit for your new grad, as well. Show Me the Money […]

Southwestern University named Fiske “Best Buy” school

Southwestern University is one of 44 colleges and universities in the country to be a named a Best Buy school in the 2015 edition of the Fiske Guide to Colleges. The guide, which is created by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske, takes into account many qualities, including: four- or five-star academic ratings, inexpensive […]

Scholarships for Outstanding Students

Central Texas Medical Center (CTMC) will once again honor 10 outstanding local and regional high school students with $1,000 scholarships. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 31. “CTMC is pleased to recognize and award students who have worked hard for their scholastic achievements,” said Brad Russell, CTMC Director of PR and Marketing. “We look […]

Top Ten College Admissions Myths Workshop –for parents and students

Date/Time Date(s) – 02/08/20176:00 pm – 7:00 pm Location Westbank Library Categories Parenting Events Cost: FREE Website: westbanklibrary.com/event/top-10-myths-about-college-admission-westbank Phone Number: 978- 831-8254 Additional Information: Conquer the admissions frenzy with college admissions expert and parenting guru Mimi Doe as she systematically demystifies each admissions myth. In this FREE 1 hour workshop, parents and students will learn […]

College Signing

CTX College Signing Day brought together over 1,000 graduating seniors from across the region to celebrate their academic achievements on April 28 at Concordia University. Inspired by the NCAA’s National Signing Day, CTX Signing Day reinforces the imperative that excellence in the classroom should be celebrated with as much pomp and circumstance as excellence in […]

Sneak Peek – Getting the most out of your college visit

by Jennifer VanBuren   It’s often one of the most exciting, terrifying and life-changing experiences between parents and children: the campus visit. Determining which institute of higher learning will be your teenager’s new home for the next four (or five) years is undoubtedly a monumental decision, and for many families, touring one or more college […]

College Admissions Guide

Fair Opportunity Project, comprised of college students from Harvard, Stanford and Yale have created a college admissions and financial aid guide being sent to every public high school in America. Attempting to level the college application playing field, Fair Opportunity Project’s mission is to get every student the best college admittance information available, regardless of […]

Austin Community College
$15 million scholarship initiative increases access to UT Austin for high-performing students

Approximately 750 Texas high school students will receive scholarship offers worth at least $20,000 over a four-year period through Texas Advance, a new University of Texas at Austin initiative aimed at supporting economically disadvantaged students across the state who are at the top of their class. Texas Advance will award $15 million to Texas high school […]

Support for Lower-Income Students

UT Austin has joined an initiative to expand the number of talented low- and moderate-income students at America’s top-performing undergraduate institutions with the highest graduation rates. The American Talent Initiative (ATI), supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, brings together a diverse set of public and private institutions united in this common goal. They are enhancing their own efforts […]

The virtual reality of online education

The virtual reality of online education 2013-06-27 Author: Jennifer VanBuren It may sound like something from a science fiction movie, but virtual schools have been with us in Texas for years. From private and charter schools held almost exclusively online to informal enrichment programs, students can spend as little or as much time in virtual […]

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Austin Family Magazine

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this with your friends!