Enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, began September 1 and runs through February 28, 2022. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund offers parents and loved ones the chance to prepay a child’s future higher education at Texas public colleges and universities at today’s prices.

Participants in the plan purchase “tuition units” that can be used later toward undergraduate resident tuition and required fees at Texas public colleges and universities, with the exception of medical and dental institutions. Prices are currently based on costs for the 2021-22 academic year for state public colleges and universities.

There is a $25 application fee, and Texas residency requirements apply. An online calculator provides pricing estimates on the type and number of tuition units currently needed for any two- or four-year Texas public college or university. The pay-as-you-go payment option lets participants gradually add more tuition units as the family budget allows.

For more information about the program, including how the plan’s transfer value can be used at medical and dental institutions, private and out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools and registered apprenticeship programs, go to tuitionpromise.org.