Open enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state’s prepaid college tuition program, began Sep. 1, and runs through Feb. 29, 2020. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund offers parents and loved ones the chance to prepay a child’s future higher education at most Texas public colleges and universities at today’s prices.

Participants in the plan purchase prepaid “tuition units” that can be used later toward undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at most Texas public colleges and universities. Prices are based on 2019-20 academic year costs for the state’s public colleges and universities, excluding medical and dental institutions.

The plan’s flexible payment options include lump-sum payments, installment payments that include eight percent interest or a pay-as-you-go option that allows participants to gradually add more units as the family budget allows. Enrollment requires payment of a one-time $25 application fee and the purchase of at least one tuition unit of any type. Texas residency requirements apply. Future payments can be as low as $15 if a pay-as-you-go account is established.

For more information about this prepaid college tuition program, including how the plan can be used for Texas medical and dental institutions, Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, and career schools, go to TuitionPromise.org or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5.