Austin-based Forklift Danceworks will bring the second in a trilogy of dance performances to the Dove Springs Pool on July 12 – 15. The free performance aims to raise awareness about the city’s pools and its workers and will feature aquatics staff and neighborhood residents accompanied by live original music and underwater lighting design.

“By helping tell the stories of this pool, we will highlight the value of our city pools while inspiring Austinites from across the city to work together to tackle the complex issues of our aquatics system,” says Allison Orr, Artistic Director at Forklift Danceworks.

The city’s pools need support, says Jodi Jay, manager of the city’s Aquatics Division. “We run one of the largest aquatics divisions in the nation, and it is one of the oldest aquatics divisions in the nation. We’re faced with a lot of infrastructure issues and aging pools.”

Neighborhood pools are a vital piece of the community, says City Council member Delia Garza. “Access to safe swimming facilities and programs that teach people how to swim are critical to ensuring safety for our people and our city.”

Dove Springs Swims is part of a three-year artistic collaboration with the Austin Parks and Recreation Department’s Aquatics Division. This is the sixth collaboration between Forklift Danceworks and the City of Austin. A project called Trees of Govalle was performed in 2015.

Reserve tickets for Dove Springs Swims at forkliftdanceworks.org.