Con Mi MADRE has been named a 2019 Impact Austin Community Partner and recipient of a $100,000 grant. The organization empowers young Latinas and their mothers through education and support services that begin in the 6th grade and keep students engaged in school. The grant will enable Con Mi MADRE to serve an additional 180 mother-daughter teams.

“We are so honored to receive this grant from Impact Austin,” says Johanna Moya Fábregas, Con Mi MADRE’s executive director. “This funding will ensure that our girls have the education, support, and counseling they need at a critical time in their lives, which will help them stay on track to earn a high school diploma and continue to college.”

Impact Austin members build an annual allocation for community grants by a practice called collective giving. The more women who join, the more Impact Austin can award to the community. Membership is open to all women for an annual donation. For more information, visit https://impactaustin.org/get-involved/become-a-member.