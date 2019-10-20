Community Playground

In less than six hours, several organizations and many individuals came together to build a new playground in Wooten Neighborhood Park. On Nov. 6 more than 200 volunteers from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and the community, with support from Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) and Austin Parks Foundation (APF), joined the non-profit KaBOOM! to transform an empty site into a new kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground.

The Wooten Neighborhood Park was without a playscape because the previous equipment received failing grades from PARD’s conditional assessment. In September, kids from the surrounding community came together to draw their dream playground. The playground is based on their drawings and will provide thousands of kids in Austin with a beautiful and safe place to play in Wooten Neighborhood Park located at 1500 Dale Dr. in Austin.