Univision recently launched its first Unidos Por Los Nuestros (United for Each Other) day of service in cities nationwide. Hundreds of employees rallied together in support of community service initiatives that align with the company’s mission to empower and inform the Hispanic Community.

In Austin, Univision employees cleaned up Barrington Elementary School’s Green Park. At other locations around the US, employees worked at food banks, cleaned up beaches and parks, helped with home construction and performed other acts of service that demonstrate the company’s commitment to Hispanic America.