Local teen Ian McKenna Goncalo was named one of Texas’ top two youth volunteers of 2019 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism. Goncalo will receive $1,000, a silver medallion and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in May for four days of national recognition events.Goncalo, a sophomore at Austin ISD’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy, planted vegetable and fruit gardens at schools and in his backyard, yielding more than nine tons of fresh produce for families in need over the past six years. Melissa Khasbagan, a junior at Westlake High School, was named one of 10 distinguished finalists. Khasbagan founded “1,000 Books,” a nonprofit that donates books and educational materials to children and created “The Teen Entrepreneur Podcast.”