A sophomore at Liberal Arts and Science Academy in Austin ISD received a silver medallion from the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards as one of two top youth volunteers in Texas for 2019. The presentation took place at the Travis County Commissioners Court on April 2.

Ian McKenna Goncalo planted vegetable and fruit gardens at four schools and in his backyard, all of which have yielded more than nine tons of fresh produce for families in need over the past six years. As a state honoree, Gonzalo also received $1,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip in May to Washington, D.C., for several days of national recognition events.

“Ian has boundless energy and passion around the topic of feeding those less fortunate. This is a kid who’s going places, and I’m proud to work with him,” says Daphne Richards, Travis County AgriLife Extension Agent for Horticulture, who worked with Goncalo on his project.