The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes will accept online applications beginning Jan. 2, 2019. The prize celebrates inspiring, public-spirited young people from across the U.S. and Canada. Established in 2001 by author T.A. Barron, the prize annually honors 25 outstanding young leaders ages 8 to 18 who have made a significant positive difference to people and the environment.

Fifteen top winners each receive $10,000 to support their service work or higher education. Since its inception, the Barron Prize has honored nearly 450 young heroes and has won the support of Girl Scouts of the USA, Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots, and the National Youth Leadership Council, among other organizations.

Prize founder T.A. Barron explains, “Nothing is more inspiring than stories about heroic people who have truly made a difference to the world. And we need our heroes today more than ever. Not celebrities but true heroes — people whose character can inspire us all. That is the purpose of the Barron Prize: to share positive examples of heroism with as many young people as possible.”