The Girl’s School of Austin celebrated its 15th anniversary in September with a party and community service challenge. The challenge, called “15 Years, 15 Hours,” asked each student, teacher and parent at the school to complete 15 hours of community service during the 2017-18 school year.

At the party, students worked on a service project benefitting victims of Hurricane Harvey. Many students continued the volunteer work on their own at home by assembling welcome kits for evacuated families.

“We wanted to celebrate our 15th anniversary in a way that is both meaningful to our students and gives back to the greater Austin community,” says Shanna Prewitt-Hines, Service-Learning Coordinator for The Girls’ School.